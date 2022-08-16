MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $204,143.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $204,143.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 108.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.75 or 0.07894340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00171515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00256259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00710036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.96 or 0.00573986 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005393 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

