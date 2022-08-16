Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 19,362 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 2.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,895 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

PRU traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

