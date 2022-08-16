Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 88,408 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 2.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WBA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.