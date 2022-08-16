Miramar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 40,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,056. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

