Miramar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,616 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after buying an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after buying an additional 155,201 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WM traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.33. 19,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,416. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

