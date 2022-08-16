Miramar Capital LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,917,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,504,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,905. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

