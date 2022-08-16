Miramar Capital LLC Invests $411,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,758,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,959,000 after buying an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,383,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.35. 437,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.65.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

