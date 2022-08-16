Miramar Capital LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 330.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,523,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,644 shares of company stock worth $68,036,430 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

