Mirror Protocol Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $16.78 million and $4.44 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037357 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.