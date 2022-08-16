Moeda Loyalty Points 24-Hour Volume Reaches $96,106.00 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $1.23 million and $96,106.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,031.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00128804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067858 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.