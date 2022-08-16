Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Danaher by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $302.35 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

