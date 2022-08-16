Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Ben Thompson Purchases 30 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Ben Thompson bought 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($359.59).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance
Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 982 ($11.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £559.88 million and a PE ratio of 2,825.71. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 840 ($10.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 942.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,066.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
