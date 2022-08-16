Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Ben Thompson Purchases 30 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Ben Thompson bought 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($359.59).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 982 ($11.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £559.88 million and a PE ratio of 2,825.71. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 840 ($10.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 942.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,066.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.