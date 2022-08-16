Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown Sells 100,000 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,580. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,834,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 34.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

