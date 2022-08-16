NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Down 7.1%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 6,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 961,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.84.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 50.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 19.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

