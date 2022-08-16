Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy Acquires 7,500 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 7,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $21,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NAUT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,240. The company has a market cap of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

