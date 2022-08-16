Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy Acquires 7,500 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 7,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $21,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NAUT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,240. The company has a market cap of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $8.61.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
