Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy Acquires 7,500 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUTGet Rating) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 7,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $21,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NAUT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,240. The company has a market cap of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

