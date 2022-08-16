Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NVTS opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.