Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of NVTS opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $22.19.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
