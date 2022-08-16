NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NetApp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,213,000 after purchasing an additional 298,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $204,555,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetApp Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

