NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

NetApp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.74. 21,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,273,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NetApp by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in NetApp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

