NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 5.5%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.10. 8,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NextDecade by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NextDecade during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

