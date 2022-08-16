NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 5.5%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.10. 8,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.