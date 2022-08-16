NFTify (N1) Price Tops $0.0119

NFTify (N1) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market cap of $241,786.89 and approximately $334.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037125 BTC.
About NFTify
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
NFTify Coin Trading
