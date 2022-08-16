NFTX Market Cap Reaches $17.13 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.12 or 0.00172382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $114,949.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,852.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00128347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00068513 BTC.

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

