NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NKE traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.10. The company had a trading volume of 156,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,166. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

