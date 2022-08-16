Non-Fungible Yearn Reaches Market Cap of $102,321.89 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $102,321.89 and $57.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00004522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Non-Fungible Yearn

NFY is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,174 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

