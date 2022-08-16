Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after acquiring an additional 117,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nucor by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,237,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $141.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.86. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

