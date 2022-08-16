Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.04. 4,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 835,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $839,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

