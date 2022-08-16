NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.48. The stock had a trading volume of 412,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,011,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $466.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

