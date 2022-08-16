NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.48. The company had a trading volume of 412,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,011,944. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $466.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

