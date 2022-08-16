Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.3 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,670. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.59%.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

