OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on OERLF. UBS Group dropped their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
