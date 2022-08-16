Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $314.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.27.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $312.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.47 and its 200 day moving average is $281.14. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

