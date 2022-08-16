Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Mark F. Albino Sells 8,957 Shares

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $1,065,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,874,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Omega Flex Stock Down 1.4 %

Omega Flex stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.44. The stock had a trading volume of 60,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,630. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.16 and a 52-week high of $161.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

