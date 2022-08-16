Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 3.6%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 27,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 72,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$18.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

(Get Rating)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.