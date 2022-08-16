ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,056. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.