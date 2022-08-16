Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $255.35 million and $16.33 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00114322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00035217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00255466 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00033877 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

