Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (OPEN) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $755,746.57 and approximately $36,652.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,933.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00128579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

