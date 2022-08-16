Opium (OPIUM) Reaches Market Cap of $935,857.49

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $935,857.49 and $54,159.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opium has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036670 BTC.
About Opium
Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.
Opium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.
