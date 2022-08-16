Opium (OPIUM) Reaches Market Cap of $935,857.49

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $935,857.49 and $54,159.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opium has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

Opium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

