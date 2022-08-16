OptionRoom (ROOM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,397.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 177.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 165.6% higher against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $753,433.87 and approximately $11,397.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036494 BTC.
OptionRoom Coin Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
Buying and Selling OptionRoom
