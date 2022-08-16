ORAO Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $170,518.60 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $170,518.60 and $19,700.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00037206 BTC.
About ORAO Network
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
Buying and Selling ORAO Network
Receive News & Updates for ORAO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ORAO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.