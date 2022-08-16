Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $16.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,869 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,397,000 after acquiring an additional 268,010 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 74,742 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,583. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $32.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.