OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) PT Lowered to C$1.50

OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OverActive Media Price Performance
Shares of OAMCF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. OverActive Media has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.20.
About OverActive Media
