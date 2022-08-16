OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) PT Lowered to C$1.50

OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OverActive Media Price Performance

Shares of OAMCF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. OverActive Media has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Get OverActive Media alerts:

About OverActive Media

(Get Rating)

Read More

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. It has operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for OverActive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OverActive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.