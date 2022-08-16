Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

