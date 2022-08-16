Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $277,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.47.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $480.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.58 and its 200 day moving average is $513.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

