PARSIQ Market Capitalization Reaches $25.19 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $25.19 million and approximately $552,693.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00486496 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.65 or 0.01881787 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001918 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00248545 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

