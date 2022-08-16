Patrick Brindle Sells 4,491 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 0.4 %

PLL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.57. 12,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

PLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

