Patrick Joseph Farrell Acquires 1,000 Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $18,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,881.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
BANX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,506. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.57. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.
ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.
About ArrowMark Financial
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
