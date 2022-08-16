Patrick Joseph Farrell Acquires 1,000 Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $18,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,881.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

BANX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,506. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.57. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

About ArrowMark Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

