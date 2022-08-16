Pax Dollar Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $944.80 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00058158 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000192 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.