Pax Dollar Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $944.80 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00058158 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- My Master War (MAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000146 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
