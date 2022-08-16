Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,360,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 14,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. 3,646,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,006,531. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.