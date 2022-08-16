People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

