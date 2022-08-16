People s United Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,636 shares of company stock worth $1,788,497. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.