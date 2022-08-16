People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.75. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

